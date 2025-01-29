OCEAN PINES, Md. — State officials have collected several dead wildfowl near South Gate Pond in Ocean Pines, with testing planned to determine if avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is the cause.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that personnel from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) retrieved the birds on Tuesday and Wednesday. The collected birds included:
- Eight domestic geese
- Four Canada geese
- One cormorant
- Two common mergansers
- One gull
- One grackle
- Two black vultures
While the birds have not yet been tested, the DNR emphasized that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus is common in wild bird populations.
Local officials have assured people that outdoor activities remain safe but advised taking precautions.
“Anyone who encounters sick or dead birds in the wild should avoid handling or moving them and instead report the findings to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497,” a DNR spokesperson said.
USDA Wildlife Services operators are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding state holidays. Individuals calling from outside Maryland should dial 410-349-8055. Voicemails will be returned promptly.