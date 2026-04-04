MONDAY — Farmers across Delmarva are feeling the strain of rising fertilizer costs, driven in part by tariffs. Researchers say the added costs are impacting producers of all major U.S. crops. Nate Bruce, a farm business management specialist with the University of Delaware, said there are few alternatives available for farmers to avoid the higher prices.
TUESDAY — Leaders in Sussex County are partnering with the Delaware Department of Transportation to address traffic concerns along two major corridors. The state plans to study Route 9 from Georgetown to Lewes and Route 113 from Georgetown to Millsboro. Officials say the studies aim to balance traffic flow, development and land preservation.
WEDNESDAY — The Milton Theatre reached a major milestone this week, surpassing its $150,000 fundraising goal to purchase the Quayside property. With support from the community, the theater now owns the waterfront land it has rented for years. The space hosts several events, including Pride on the property.
THURSDAY — Beachgoers in Lewes have regained access to areas previously closed due to a sand relocation project. Officials say the work was completed weeks ahead of schedule, reopening sections of the coastline just as warmer weather begins to arrive.
FRIDAY — Structural concerns continue at Cape Henlopen State Park, where fencing has been in place for the past year. A recent inspection by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control identified additional issues, prompting the closure of another 18 feet of the pier. State officials are now weighing two options: a full redesign estimated at $26 million or smaller-scale repairs projected to cost about $1 million.