Communities across Delmarva marked Memorial Day, debated redevelopment projects, explored parking solutions, and responded to new statewide policies during another busy week around the region.
Monday: Communities across Delmarva paused to commemorate Memorial Day and honor the men and women who lost their lives defending the United States. Ceremonies were held throughout the region, including an event in Wicomico County recognizing fallen service members and their sacrifices.
Tuesday: Concerns over redevelopment plans took center stage in Milton, where the owners of the Park Royal Apartments on Palmer Street want to tear down the current buildings and replace them with newer apartments. Some residents said they are worried about what the project could mean for their future housing situation.
Wednesday: In Lewes, the mayor and city council reviewed recommendations from the Lewes Parking Working Group, which has spent months developing possible solutions to the city’s ongoing parking challenges. One proposal discussed would create two additional parking lots aimed at easing congestion during busy seasons.
Thursday: Maryland school systems will soon be required to prepare for phone-free school days under a new state law. Local boards of education must create policies restricting student use of cell phones and other personal electronic devices from the first bell to the last bell of the school day.
Friday: Charges were dropped against four people accused of promoting a “takeover” event in Rehoboth Beach. According to a statement from Mat Marshall with the Attorney General’s Office, Attorney General Kathy Jennings determined there was “no factual basis to charge the defendants in the so-called ‘Rehoboth Takeover’ case.”