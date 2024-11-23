As we approach the holidays it is easy to miss a story along the way, to keep you up to speed this is your week in review.
Monday: Georgetown voters approved a referendum allowing the city to borrow up to $18 million for the construction of a new police station and a new public works building. The measure passed by a narrow margin, with just 13 votes separating the “yes” votes from the “no” votes.
Tuesday: Sarah McBride, who made history as the first openly transgender woman elected to Congress, became the focus of national news following comments from South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Mace proposed a plan to restrict bathroom access in the U.S. Capitol to individuals whose gender at birth matches the sign on the door. In response, McBride issued a statement saying, “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.”
Wednesday: U.S. Wind secured a victory as the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a tidal wetlands license, allowing the company to replace a pier in West Ocean City. The project, which has proven controversial, can now proceed with the necessary permitting.
Thursday: The Winterfest of Lights kicked off in Ocean City. The family-friendly event features brightly lit trees, walkways, and displays showcasing popular Christmas characters and festive elements. Winterfest will run throughout the holiday season.
Friday: Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions persist across Delmarva. The prolonged dry weather is affecting farmers, lowering water levels, and raising concerns about the long-term impact on the region's climate. The drought has sparked ongoing discussions about its potential connection to climate change.