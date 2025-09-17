Georgetown Circle Advisory Committee finalizes monument recommendations

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Circle Advisory Committee held what could be its final meeting Wednesday afternoon, wrapping up more than a year of work focused on the future of the town’s historic center.
Among key items discussed was the future location of the Chad Spicer Memorial, which could be decided as soon as next week. The memorial, along with markers honoring former Police Chief Harvey Gregg, were damaged in separate vehicle crashes.
The committee is recommending a new location for both, further from the roadway and closer to the central fountain on the Circle, to better protect the displays and enhance pedestrian access.
The committee, formed in August 2024, met at 3:30 p.m. to review a revised monument placement plan and updated monument policy. After discussion, members finalized their recommendations, which will be presented to the Town Council during its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 22.
The Town Council is expected to review and potentially act on the committee’s recommendations during Monday’s session.