GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Georgetown community will gather today at 4:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Circle for a wreath-laying ceremony honoring Georgetown Police Department Officer Chad Spicer, who was killed in the line of duty on September 1, 2009.
This year’s remembrance comes as the town continues discussion over plans of restoring Spicer’s memorial. Georgetown Police say it was damaged when a drunk driver struck it in 2023. According to the agency, the crash also damaged a park bench and a fire hydrant.
Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick says the restoration of the Chad Spicer memorial could take 9 to 10 months.
The wreath-laying ceremony is being organized by the Georgetown Police Department.