GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Circle Advisory Committee met Wednesday in Georgetown to discuss new memorials for Chief Harvey Greg Jr. and Officer Chad Spicer.

Previous memorials honoring the officers had stood on the circle, but both were destroyed in separate car crashes.

Committee members said they plan to place the new memorials in safer locations to reduce the risk of being struck by cars.

Part of Wednesday’s meeting was held outside on The Circle, where members reviewed potential spots before choosing two preferred locations. The group discussed two different spots on The Circle, between North Bedford Street and West Market Street and South Bedford Street and East Market Street. 

Circle committee member, Mark Rogers, told CoastTV news that these decisions are important and that these memorials will mean a lot to the families of the officers. “We want to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for the town and what would make the families happy.”

The committee plans to work with an architect to finalize the memorial designs before presenting them to the Georgetown Town Council for approval.

     

