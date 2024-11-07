Return Day

Sussex County's historic tradition, Return Day, is taking place in Georgetown Nov. 7 with a full day of events.

Here's the events happening throughout the day:

  • 8:30 a.m. to end of day - Arts, crafts, & informational vendors - The Circle, in front of Family Court
  • 8:30 a.m. to end of day - Food vendors - North Bedford Street 
  • 9:00 a.m. - Mayor's hatchet toss, Mayors of Sussex County - Old Courthouse (10 South Bedford Street) 
  • 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Sussex County Youth Entertainment - Main Stage - The Circle 
  • 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Band "Sticky Situation" - Main Stage - The Circle 
  • 1:30 p.m. - Return Day Parade
  • Immediately following parade - Ceremonies on the Circle 
  • Following - Election Results Certified and Reading of the Returns by the Town Crier
  • Following - Ox Roast (free) - in front of Chancery Court

