SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County's historic tradition, Return Day, is taking place in Georgetown Nov. 7.
Here's the events happening throughout the day:
- 8:30 a.m. to end of day - Arts, crafts, & informational vendors - The Circle, in front of Family Court
- 8:30 a.m. to end of day - Food vendors - North Bedford Street
- 9:00 a.m. - Mayor's hatchet toss, Mayors of Sussex County - Old Courthouse (10 South Bedford Street)
- 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Sussex County Youth Entertainment - Main Stage - The Circle
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Band "Sticky Situation" - Main Stage - The Circle
- 1:30 p.m. - Return Day Parade
- Immediately following parade - Ceremonies on the Circle
- Following - Election Results Certified and Reading of the Returns by the Town Crier
- Following - Ox Roast (free) - in front of Chancery Court
Tune in to CoastTV News at 5 and 6 p.m. for more.