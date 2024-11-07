Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR DELAWARE... * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * TIMING...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM EST this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&