MARYLAND - As the Maryland Senate considers a bill that would prohibit local jails from working with federal immigration authorities, even in cases involving people convicted of violent crimes, a new poll shows most likely voters support jail-based background checks and cooperation when someone is already in custody, according to the Maryland Freedom Caucus.
The survey, conducted in January 2026 by Gonzales Polls and released by the Maryland Freedom Caucus, found that 54 percent of likely Maryland voters support allowing local jails to run immigration-related background checks and coordinate with federal authorities to remove violent undocumented immigrants. 44 percent said they were opposed.
"These numbers confirm what common sense tells us," said Delegate Matt Morgan, chair of the Maryland Freedom Caucus. "When someone is already in jail, Marylanders want law enforcement to be able to verify who they are and whether they pose a danger before they are released. This isn't about politics — it's about protecting the public."
The caucus said support was strongest among Republicans and Independents, with nearly one-third of Democrats also in favor. It also cited September 2024 polling showing bipartisan support for turning over undocumented immigrants convicted of violent crimes, gang activity, or sexual offenses.
The bill would require existing cooperation agreements between jails and federal agencies to end by mid-2026.
The Maryland Freedom Caucus is urging lawmakers to take the polling into account as hearings continue.