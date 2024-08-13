Dr. Mike Katz is a pediatric critical care trained anesthesiologist, business owner, and former Delaware State Senator.
Katz grew up in Madison, Conn. He went on to become the first man in his family to attend college. Katz has an economic degree from Bates College and graduated from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He was recruited to Delaware in 1996 by A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children and Jefferson Medical College, where he served in clinical and teaching roles. A few years later, he earned an International Executive M.B.A. from Georgetown's McDonough School of Business.
Katz was elected to the Delaware Senate in 2008, a role in which he chaired the Administrative Services/Elections Committee and served on the education, energy and transit, small business, banking and sunset committees. During this time he worked on legislation regarding legal protections for patients and children as well as for open space and land preservation. Katz is married to his wife, Trish, and has three adult children.