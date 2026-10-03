DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Hundreds gathered at The Starboard Saturday morning to participate in the 15th annual Dewey Goes Pink 5k and walk.
Runners and walkers took over Coastal Highway just after 11 a.m. to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizers say they want the event to bring hope and light to everyone affected by the caner.
Megan Laird, general manager of The Starboard says "[the event is] just a great way to kind of come together and to support the cause and also have a party and have a great time because it's not always a good time. So we like to kind of put that party into it, as well as raising money for the cause.”
Last year, over $380,000 was raised, and donated to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.