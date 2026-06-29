This article has been updated with information discussed during Monday’s virtual public meeting, as well quotes about the project.
SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending a one-time beach nourishment project to help address long-term shoreline erosion north of Mispillion Inlet near Slaughter Beach.
The proposal was discussed during a virtual public meeting Monday night hosted by the Town of Slaughter Beach. Army Corps officials said the study is being conducted under the Continuing Authorities Program Section 111, which focuses on shoreline damage caused by federal navigation projects.
According to the Army Corps, the primary area of concern is the state-owned beach north of the inlet. Officials said the shoreline north of the inlet has experienced significant land loss since construction of the inlet jetties began in 1893, with erosion exceeding historic natural rates.
The tentatively selected plan calls for a one-time beach nourishment project. Under the proposal, about 80,500 cubic yards of sand would be placed north of the inlet to build a 1,700-foot-long berm with a width of 150 feet and a crest elevation of 5 feet.
Kathy Bobb and Christine Werns say they hope the plan becomes a reality.
"To keep the beaches that we have now and the shorebirds safe, we really need to do something to protect them," said Werns. "Because all of these species are endangered."
Army Corps officials said the study is 100% federally funded, with the total study and construction cost capped at $15 million. Officials also stressed the proposed work would be a one-time placement, not a long-term maintenance project.
Delawarean Linda Washington says that's a lot of money, but she understands.
"Well, like all government projects, in my opinion, that's a lot of money," said Washington. "But if that kind of thing would solve a beach erosion problem, I would understand undertaking that."
During the meeting, residents raised concerns about the damaged south jetty, debris buildup along the shoreline and impacts to horseshoe crabs and shorebirds. Army Corps officials said jetty repairs would fall under a separate process and would require a major maintenance report to be funded before repairs could move forward.
The proposed plan has not been finalized. Army Corps officials said public comments are still being accepted on the report. A final decision document is expected in spring 2027, followed by a project partnership agreement with DNREC in summer 2027. Construction is currently projected to begin in late 2028.