BERLIN, Md. - The Town of Berlin has approved one-time retention bonuses for the current sworn officers of the Berlin Police Department, using existing budget savings rather than additional taxpayer funding.
The bonuses received unanimous approval from the Berlin Mayor and Council and will be distributed immediately to the department's current sworn officers.
According to the town, the initiative was funded by reallocating salary savings created by vacant sworn officer positions during fiscal year 2026. The department's budget included funding for 15 sworn officer positions, but staffing declined to its current level of nine sworn officers as vacancies occurred throughout the year.
Chief Howard S. Drewer said the bonuses recognize the work of officers who continued serving the town despite staffing shortages.
"Our officers have remained committed to serving the Town of Berlin while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and public service. This retention initiative recognizes their dedication and reflects the Town’s commitment to investing in the people who have chosen to serve this community," said Drewer. "I am grateful to the Mayor and Council for their support and for recognizing the value of retaining experienced law enforcement professionals."
Town leaders said the remaining officers took on additional responsibilities and worked extra shifts to maintain police services for the community. Bonus amounts were based on each officer's eligibility and employment status during the fiscal year.