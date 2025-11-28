John Dearing is a seasoned broadcast news director with over four decades of experience in television journalism. He currently serves as the News Director at CoastTV, a role he has held since July 2022. Based on the Delmarva Peninsula, Dearing leads the newsroom with a commitment to editorial excellence and impactful local journalism.
Prior to joining CoastTV, Dearing served for nearly 22 years as News Director at the sister station WBOC. He began as a reporter in Helena, Montana in 1980. John was then Assistant News Director at WFRV-TV (CBS Local 5) in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from 2000 to 2003. He previously served as News Director at KTVA-TV in Anchorage, Alaska, from 1998 to 2000.
John enjoys taking trips with his lovely wife, Beverly. He is a Detroit Lions fan, and he loves music of all kinds.