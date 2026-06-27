Blue Star Museums program offers free admission for military families

DELAWARE - Active-duty military members and their families can visit several Delaware museums for free this summer through the Blue Star Museums program.
The nationwide initiative, led by the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, runs through Sept. 7 and provides free admission to eligible service members and up to five family members.
The Delaware Division of the Arts says participating locations include the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover, First State Heritage Park, the Delaware Art Museum, Delaware Museum of Nature and Science, Hagley Museum and Library, Nemours Estate and Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library, among others.
The program is available to active-duty military personnel, National Guard and Reserve members, and several uniformed service branches.
Officials say the program helps military families connect with arts, history and cultural institutions while exploring communities across the country.