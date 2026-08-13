DELAWARE/MARYLAND — A three-week FBI-led enforcement operation resulted in 109 arrests across Delaware and Maryland.
The operation ran from July 20 to Aug. 5 as part of the FBI's Summer Heat 2.0 initiative. More than a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated.
“These are meaningful results,” said Jimmy Paul, FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge. “This surge demonstrates the FBI’s unwavering commitment to public safety. Together with our partners, we targeted violent offenders threatening our communities and took decisive action to hold them accountable.”
The first week of the operation was centered in Wilmington, Delaware. During that portion of the operation, 49 people were arrested and one firearm was seized. According to the FBI, the people arrested were wanted in connection with crimes including robbery, rape, child abuse, sexual assault, strangulation, illegal firearm possession and child sexual exploitation.
“The Delaware State Police is grateful to our partners at the FBI for their assistance in apprehending 49 violent offenders during Operation Summer Heat 2.0,” said Col. William D. Crotty, superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “Our participation in this operation and its success are a testament to the use of all available resources to continue safeguarding the community we serve.”
The second week of the operation was in Baltimore, Maryland. The portion resulted in 36 arrests and the seizure of two firearms. The FBI said those arrests involved warrants for crimes including attempted murder, armed robbery, assault, rape, sexual assault and abuse of children and cyberstalking.
“It’s initiatives such as the FBI’s Summer Heat 2.0, where law enforcement agencies collaborate to identify and bring the most violent offenders to justice, that significantly contribute to the continued decrease in violent crime,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “The BPD remains committed to strengthening partnerships with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, leveraging every available resource, and holding those who commit violent crimes accountable. Through these collaborative efforts, we will continue working to build safer communities and create a safer Baltimore.”
The third week was in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. During the week, 24 people were arrested. The FBI said those people were wanted for crimes including assault, rape, sexual abuse of a child, reckless endangerment, illegal firearm possession and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Participating Delaware agencies included Delaware State Police, Delaware Probation and Parole, Dover Police, New Castle City Police, New Castle County Police, Wilmington Police, the U.S. Marshals Service Delaware 1st State Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware.