A man stands besides several boxes and children's winter coats.

The donation follows a grant application submitted by COK Grant Committee member Gary Peterson. (COK)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Clothing Our Kids has received 100 new winter coats from Operation Warm to help children in need across Sussex County.

The donation follows a grant application submitted by COK Grant Committee member Gary Peterson. Operation Warm, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, selected the organization to receive the coats through its Wish List Application.

The shipment includes 100 coats in various sizes. According to COK, Peterson delivered 11 boxes containing the coats to the organization's volunteer center Aug. 10.

Operation Warm works with organizations to provide coats to children in need, with a focus on helping children feel warm, confident and included. COK provides new clothing, shoes and other essential items to children in Sussex County.  The organization said the new winter coats will help it prepare for the colder months and expand the clothing available to children it serves.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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