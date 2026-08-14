DELMARVA - Several events are planned across Delmarva this weekend, including the Wicomico County Fair, festivals, back-to-school events and an artisan market.
The Wicomico County Fair is marking 90 years at WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The free event includes rodeo events, livestock shows, eating contests and amusement rides.
In Milford, Hippie Fest returns Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Causey Mansion. The 21-and-older fundraiser features live music from The Funsters, a DJ, food trucks and adult beverages. Proceeds benefit the Milford Museum.
The Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach will host a back-to-school block party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tanger Seaside. The event includes face painting, crafts, music, games and giveaways. A clothing drive will also benefit the Clothing Our Kids school program.
In Milton, Park Royal Apartments will host a community outreach and back-to-school drive Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Coastal Delaware Artisan Market is also scheduled for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach. More than 30 local artists and craft makers are expected, with jewelry, paintings, ceramics, woodwork, local food and other items available. Admission and parking are free.