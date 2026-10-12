DELAWARE- Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer announced that the state accepted six housing and solar energy projects into the JobsFirst Permitting Accelerator, representing about $165 million in proposed private investment.
The projects include two mixed-use developments with 454 planned residential units and four community solar facilities expected to add nearly 10 megawatts of renewable energy capacity.
The housing developments include Belle Meade in Sussex County, a proposed $91 million project with 334 homes and neighborhood retail space, and The Governor at 120 South Governors Avenue in Dover. The $53.5 million Dover redevelopment will include 120 apartments, 50 affordable units, plus commercial space planned for a grocery store, daycare and other businesses.
The four solar projects are planned for three sites in New Castle and one at Frankford Business Park in Sussex County. Developed by King Energy, the facilities are expected to generate electricity for Delaware subscribers and help reduce energy costs.
The program, established through Executive Order 18, coordinates state agency reviews, assigns each accepted project a single point of contact and aims to complete complex permitting reviews within 120 business days while maintaining environmental and public safety standards.
“These projects will help lower costs, create opportunities and strengthen the communities Delawareans call home,” Meyer said.
Construction timelines vary by project. The Dover development is scheduled to begin in May 2027, while construction on the solar facilities is targeted to begin in spring 2027. The Belle Meade project can move forward once agency approvals are complete.
The new projects join earlier JobsFirst initiatives focused on housing, energy, broadband and critical infrastructure.