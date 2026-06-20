Delaware Center for the Inland Bays announces tickets for Decked Out 2026 fundraiser

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tickets are now on sale for Decked Out 2026, the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays' annual fundraising event supporting conservation efforts throughout the Inland Bays watershed.
The event is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2026, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Big Chill Beach Club, according to the center.
According to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, tickets cost $100 per person and include an evening of food, drinks and waterfront views while celebrating the people, partnerships and projects that support the state's Inland Bays.
The center says that proceeds from the event will help fund the center's restoration, education and conservation programs.
Organizers say the fundraiser is open to both longtime supporters and those new to the organization, offering an opportunity to learn more about efforts to preserve, protect and restore Delaware's Inland Bays.