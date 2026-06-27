Delaware State Parks launches virtual 5K to celebrate 75th anniversary

DELAWARE - Delaware State Parks is inviting residents to celebrate its 75th anniversary by participating in the new Parks for Everyone 5K fundraiser.
The virtual event allows participants to run, walk or roll at any Delaware state park between June 22 and Dec. 1. Registration costs $35, with proceeds benefiting the Delaware State Park Fund through the Delaware Community Foundation.
Officials say the fundraiser highlights the state's parks, trails and accessibility features while supporting programs and services offered throughout the park system.
Participants will receive a commemorative 75th anniversary golf towel and an official race bib. Delaware State Parks encourages participants to share their experiences using the hashtag '#75YearsOfDEStateParks5K' on social media, according to the parks.
According to Delaware Parks, funds raised will help support park facilities, educational programs, school scholarships, lifeguards and summer concerts.