WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have confirmed that Delaware state Rep. Josue Ortega is under investigation for an alleged domestic incident that happened in May.
DSP said the investigation is active and ongoing, and there are currently no warrants for Ortega.
According to a police report obtained by CoastTV News, the incident happened on May 21 on Maryland Avenue. Ortega and the victim were in a car when Ortega punched the left side of her face. The report's DV Lethality Screening questions were answered "Yes" by the victim for questions like, "Has he/she threatened to kill you or your children?" and "Has he/she ever tried to choke you?"
Ortega told CoastTV that he has no comment at this time.
Ortega represents District 3, part of the City of Wilmington, where he is a native. He was elected to the position in 2024. The House Democrats website said Ortega has worked for over ten years for the City of Wilmington and New Castle County as a public servant, connecting the people to the services available to them. In particular, he has focused on housing services and community involvement.
Leaders of the House Democratic Caucus said an ethics complaint regarding the allegations against Ortega will be filed. That will trigger a "full and thorough review" by the House Ethics Committee.
“As legislators, we owe it to the people we serve to act with integrity and uphold the highest standards and we want to make that point very clear to Rep. Ortega, to our colleagues, and to all Delawareans. Domestic violence, or any form of abuse, has no place in our state and will not be tolerated in the House of Representatives," said the caucus.
The Committee will be convened in the coming weeks.