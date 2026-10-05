GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding will hold a public briefing Wednesday in Georgetown to update the public on its work and hear comments from the community on the future of the state's transportation funding system.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Delaware Department of Transportation office at 23697 Dupont Blvd. in Georgetown.
Gov. Matt Meyer's Executive Order No. 14 created the task force to examine long-term challenges facing Delaware's Transportation Trust Fund.
The Transportation Trust Fund supports Delaware's transportation system, making long-term funding a key issue as transportation needs continue to evolve.