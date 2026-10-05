An image of cars driving on a divided highway with the DelDOT logo over the top of that in the middle of the picture.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Delaware Department of Transportation office in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding will hold a public briefing Wednesday in Georgetown to update the public on its work and hear comments from the community on the future of the state's transportation funding system.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Delaware Department of Transportation office at 23697 Dupont Blvd. in Georgetown.

Gov. Matt Meyer's Executive Order No. 14 created the task force to examine long-term challenges facing Delaware's Transportation Trust Fund.

The Transportation Trust Fund supports Delaware's transportation system, making long-term funding a key issue as transportation needs continue to evolve.

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Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023 after relocating from Philadelphia. Her work has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, with CoastTV earning Best Morning Show three consecutive years during her tenure.

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