DELAWARE- Delaware drivers are urged to slow down and watch for deer as shorter days and the fall mating season increase crash risk statewide.
DNREC, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and the Delaware State Police are reminding drivers to stay alert, especially at dawn and dusk, when deer are more active. Clocks will turn back Nov. 1, bringing earlier sunsets and changing commute conditions.
From 2021 through 2025, Delaware recorded 8,401 deer-related crashes, resulting in 312 injuries, including 20 serious injuries, according to the Office of Highway Safety. October through December accounted for 47% of those crashes.
State police investigated 2,067 animal-related crashes in 2025, with deer accounting for 1,977, or 96%. Of those deer-related crashes, 906 occurred during mating season.
DNREC biologist Sam Millman said deer may cross roads more frequently as bucks expand their ranges and pursue does during mating season, which generally runs from October through December.
Drivers should be especially careful on dark roads bordered by wooded areas. The state also warns that sun glare can reduce visibility during morning and evening commutes.
Safety recommendations include slowing down, wearing seat belts, using high beams when no oncoming traffic is present and watching for additional deer after spotting one. Drivers should brake and remain in their lane rather than swerve to avoid an animal.
Anyone who hits a deer should pull off the road if possible, turn on hazard lights and call 911 if anyone is hurt. Drivers should never approach an injured deer because it may bite or kick.
State agencies encourage drivers to remain vigilant throughout the fall and early winter to help prevent crashes.