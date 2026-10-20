LEWES, Del - On Tuesday Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Cape Henlopen High School, Delmarva power held a public meeting for community members an opportunity to describe how proposed changes could affect household budgets, business operations, and the ability to afford essential utility service.
The proposed increase is approximately $75.8 million according to Delmarva Power. The energy company says if the request is approved then the estimated impact for an average residential customer using 834 kWh per month would be approximately $8 per month.
Delaware's Public Service Commission states that these sessions are opportunities to provide comments and not question-and-answer forums. The commission says comments become part of the public record, and the Hearing Examiner compiles and summarizes them for the Commission
Delmarva Power says that the rate increase will help maintain current infrastructure and keep the grid up and running.
this the third of four public hearings on the rate increase. The next one is Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. in Wilmington.