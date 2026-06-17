DELMARVA- Delmarva Power has launched a new Mobile Customer Assistance Van to bring in-person customer support directly to communities across the region.
The company said the mobile unit is designed to make it easier for customers to reach services where they live, work and gather, especially during the high-usage summer months when energy costs can rise.
Delmarva Power says the van will offer help with billing questions, payment arrangements and budget billing options. Customers can also receive information about energy assistance programs, referrals to community resources and updates on utility services.
According to Delmarva Power, the mobile outreach effort is focused on improving affordability, increasing awareness of available programs and providing energy-efficiency education to help reduce electricity use.
The company said customers can access support inside or outside the van depending on community needs and event locations.
Additional services available through the Mobile Customer Assistance Van include:
- Single Stop resources
- Assistance Finder support
- Energy-efficiency education and conservation tips
- Utility news and updates
According to Delmarva Power, the program is intended to help underserved communities by delivering services directly to convenient locations throughout its service area.