Millsboro, Del. - A 15-year-old from Millsboro has been arrested on felony gun and related charges following a shooting incident on Blue Dolphin Lane in Millsboro.
Delaware State Police responded on Aug. 13 after a report of a shooting that occurred the previous night. The investigation revealed that the teenager fired a gun inside a residence during an argument with another minor. Four juveniles were present, but no injuries were reported.
The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangering and aggravated menacing.
He was arraigned and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward.