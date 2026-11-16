DELAWARE -Dr. Harrison Hines has been named director of the Delaware Division of Public Health and Delaware state health officer. Hines now leads the largest division within the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, overseeing nearly 1,000 employees and statewide efforts to prevent disease, respond to public health threats and improve the health of more than 1 million Delawareans.
As director, Hines oversees programs focused on improving the health of mothers and babies, preventing communicable diseases, ensuring safe food and drinking water, and reducing health disparities among vulnerable populations.
“Dr. Hines brings an exceptional combination of clinical experience, national health policy expertise, and proven leadership to Delaware,” said Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein. “We have a tremendous opportunity to better align our statewide health priorities with the work of the Division of Public Health, strengthening our ability to serve Delawareans and improve health outcomes across our communities. I look forward to working closely with him to turn that opportunity into meaningful progress.”
Before joining Delaware's public health division, Hines served on the White House Domestic Policy Council, where he led a team responsible for developing the nation's first U.S. Playbook to Address Social Determinants of Health.
The initiative focused on addressing factors such as housing, food and transportation that can significantly affect people's health.
Hines also held several executive leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where he worked to improve health care and services for veterans.
Alongside his leadership experience, Hines has maintained his clinical practice as a neurologist, treating patients with conditions ranging from strokes to dementia.
“Our focus as public health professionals goes beyond disease prevention. My goal is to help individuals and communities flourish,” said Dr. Hines. “As I begin serving Delawareans living across the state, I want to hear from the people who know their communities best, learn, and find where we can do better.”
Hines earned his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and completed his neurology residency at the University of California, San Francisco.
He also holds a master's degree in theological studies from Duke Divinity School and bachelor's degrees in religion and chemistry from Duke University.
Hines succeeds former Division of Public Health Director Steven Blessing. Following Blessing's departure, Dr. Tesha Quail served as interim director for more than three months.
Quail has returned to her previous position as deputy director and chief health equity officer for the Division of Public Health.
The division credited Quail for her leadership during the transition and her continued service to the people of Delaware.