DELAWARE - Delaware Division of Public Health Director Steven Blessing announced he will retire July 1 after more than three decades of service with the agency.
On Monday, the state said Blessing, the first non-physician to serve as director of the Division of Public Health, spent 32 years with the agency after joining DPH in 1994 as executive assistant to the division director following his service in the United States Army.
During his career, DPH said Blessing played a key role in developing Delaware’s Statewide Trauma System, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.
In 1997, Blessing helped lead the dissolution of the State Board of Health and modernization of DPH code before becoming the state’s paramedic administrator. In that role, he helped advance the Emergency Medical Services Improvement Act of 1999, which modernized Delaware’s EMS system according to DPH.
Blessing later became Delaware’s state EMS director in 2002 and led efforts to make Delaware the first state in the country to implement statewide electronic EMS reporting. He also served as president of the National Association of State EMS Officials from 2008 to 2010.
In 2010, Blessing became Delaware’s EMS and preparedness director, overseeing public health emergency responses during Hurricanes Sandy and Irene, along with directing the State Health Operations Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was appointed deputy division director in 2022 before becoming DPH director in 2023.
During his tenure as director, DPH underwent major restructuring efforts aimed at improving public health services and adapting to post-pandemic challenges. Other initiatives included the consolidation and streamlining of programs to meet challenges of reduced federal funding, the expansion and enhancement of Environmental Health to meet the challenges of contaminants such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and lead and more.
State health leaders said Blessing’s leadership helped position DPH to respond to future public health challenges while improving efficiency and access to services across Delaware.
After retirement, Blessing plans to pursue private business ventures, travel and spend more time with his wife and children while enjoying hobbies including boating and following Philadelphia sports teams.