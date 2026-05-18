Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY MAY 19... The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a code orange air quality alert Tuesday for Sussex County Delaware. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov