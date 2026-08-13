GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Fire Company is honoring first responder Thomas Berry III two years after he died while helping at a crash on Lewes Georgetown Highway with a wreath-laying ceremony.
Berry, who served as a Georgetown and Ellendale firefighter and Logistics Technician, died Aug. 13, 2024, while providing assistance at a crash.
A utility pole snapped, bringing down live wires, injured Berry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"We will always honor and remember Firefighter Thomas Berry III, ensuring his sacrifice is never forgotten. Beyond his professional achievements and contributions as a dedicated member, we will always hold onto the memories created," said the Georgetown Fire Company.
The wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the memorial monument in front of the Georgetown Fire Company station. The station is located at 100 S Bedford St.