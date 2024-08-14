GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware State Police confirm that downed power lines killed a volunteer firefighter trying to help victims of a car accident on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 4:24 p.m., a Chevrolet Malibu was driving east on Route Nine, west of Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown. Police say the Malibu attempted to pass a Toyota Camry driving in the same direction, but sideswiped the Camry. The Malibu then veered off the road and strike a utility pole.
Thomas Berry III, a 23-year-old volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies stopped to help the drivers. According to troopers, while assisting the Malibu driver, the utility pole snapped, bringing down electrical wires. Police say Berry sustained life-threatening injuries from the wires and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Division of Forensic Science will determine the official cause of death.
The driver of the Malibu, a 37-year-old man from Salisbury was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 54-year-old woman from Milton was not injured in the crash.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway was closed for approximately 12 hours as authorities conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit and Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Z. Spudis at (302) 752-3795. Information can also be provided through a private message to the Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.