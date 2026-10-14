GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Police Department is responding to public complaints about panhandling, trespassing and homelessness, with Police Chief Ralph Holm saying his officers are doing everything they can to enforce the law, but legal limitations make it difficult to prosecute all complaints.
During a September Town Council meeting, Holm addressed growing concerns from members of a Facebook group where people have accused the department of failing to properly handle panhandling and trespassing complaints.
“I will not stand idly by and have anybody I don't care who it is, say the Georgetown police aren't doing anything. We are we're doing what we can,” Holm said.
The Georgetown Police Department received 121 total trespass complaints just from July 20 to September 20 of this year. Of those cases, 56 resulted in prosecutors not pursuing charges, while 22 led to arraignments.
Holm said those numbers highlight a larger problem facing his department when officers make arrests but cases do not move forward in court.
“You know, that's what we all learn. You get arrested, you go to jail. That's not the case anymore. And it's getting harder and harder for that to happen, even with more severe crimes,” Holm said.
Trespassing cases that result in arrests and charges are sent to the Justice of the Peace Court. Since trespassing cases often depend on cooperation from the victim, prosecutors may decide not to pursue charges when those people are unwilling to participate in the court process.
Holm said the department faces challenges when officers file charges that are ultimately dismissed.
Asking for money in public, or panhandling, is protected speech under the First Amendment, meaning police cannot arrest someone simply for requesting financial assistance.
However, Holm explained that aggressive begging on private property can lead to criminal charges under certain circumstances.
“Our job is not just to add lines on somebody's arrest record. Our job is to change behavior. And if it's unlawful, then. Then we have to do our job. And then the court systems take over from there,” Holm said.
Janet Banky, who frequently visits Georgetown, said she regularly encounters people asking for money.
“Every time we leave here, there's a guy on the corner there for a girl or somebody, it always says homeless,” Banky said.
CoastTV News contacted the Delaware Department of Justice, the department spokesperson Mat Marshall emphasized the importance of balancing public safety with constitutional protections.
“Law enforcement has an important role in ensuring that everyone can enjoy public spaces that we all share, that we can use roads and sidewalks safely, and that business owners can function. We will continue to meet with law enforcement and to work with local leaders to ensure that they know how to enforce quality of life issues and that they know what it will take to make their laws constitutional,” Marshall said.
The Georgetown Police Department said it is not blaming the court system but is instead looking for ways to better address recurring complaints.
“My suggestion to them is stop making laws to make it harder for us and harder on them, or easier on them, I should say make money available through grants, through whatever. For housing, build some housing the state, build some housing,” Holm said.
The department has also contacted the Onix Group, which owns businesses in the College Park shopping area. According to police, property owners have requested that officers arrest people who are trespassing on their properties.
Holm said officers are continuing to take a proactive approach to trespassing enforcement while working within the limits of state law.