LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department recently concluded a two-month long narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of a 35-year-old Laurel man.
The arrest took place at the 300 block of Little Creek Apartments. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police SORT Team, officers were able to recover 41.61 grams of heroin, 12.9 grams of crack cocaine and over $2,000.
According to police, the man faces the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 3 Quantity of Heroin
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Tier 2 Quantity of Crack Cocaine
- Three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
After failing to post the $48,000 cash bond, the man was transported to Sussex Correctional Institution.