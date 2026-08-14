SALISBURY, Md. - Mardela High School student-athlete Ava Twilley has awarded a $1,000 grant to Challenger Little League after being named the Gatorade Maryland softball Player of the Year.
The grant will support Wicomico County's Challenger Little League adaptive baseball program for people with physical and intellectual challenges. Players from Maryland District 8, which includes Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties, can register for the program.
Gatorade provides each of its 610 State Player of the Year recipients with a grant to donate to a social impact partner of the athlete's choice. According to the company, the program is part of the company's effort to reduce barriers to participation in sports.
"The Gatorade Player of the Year award highlights student-athletes who set an example both on and off the field," said Cameron Pettigrew, associate marketing manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. "The grants give these athletes a chance to donate to organizations like Challenger Little League that positively impacts the youth in their own communities."
Each Player of the Year recipient can also submit a video explaining why the selected organization should receive one of 12 Spotlight Grants. Each Spotlight Grant provides an additional $10,000 to the organization.
Gatorade says Player of the Year winners have directed more than $6.4 million in grants to more than 2,200 organizations to date.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes high school athletes for achievements in sports, academics and their communities. Past recipients include Peyton Manning, Paige Bueckers, Cooper Flagg and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.