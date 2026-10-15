MARYLAND - The first segment of Maryland’s muzzleloader deer season will be open Oct. 22. to Oct. 24.
For the 2026 to 2027 season, the statewide bag limit for antlered white-tailed deer is set at two.
Maryland hunters have the option to purchase a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp, which allows them to take a third antlered deer. However, the stamp cannot be used during the early muzzleloader season.
An antler-point restriction does remain in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction.
The early muzzleloader season for sika deer of either sex is open in Maryland from Oct. 22. to Oct. 24., followed by an antlerless-only sika deer season from Oct. 26. to Oct. 31.
Hunters are reminded that if they intend to pursue sika deer, they must purchase a Sika Deer Stamp in addition to the Muzzleloader Stamp.
Season dates, bag limits, hunting regulations, and registration procedures can be found in the 2026-27 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.
New this year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has established regulations for the use of drones. Although using drones to locate and recover wounded or expired game is legal, it is illegal to use a drone to hunt, trap, or pursue any wildlife.