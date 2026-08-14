MILLSBORO, Del. — The Town of Millsboro is looking for developers, investors and organizations with ideas for bringing new life to several town-owned properties downtown.
The town has issued a request for proposals involving seven properties in its Urban Business District, including sites along Main Street and Railroad Avenue. The properties include 203, 307, 317 and 327 Main Street, 211 Railroad Avenue, a parcel next to 327 Main Street and a roughly 13,795-square-foot portion of property along West Railroad Avenue between Ellis and South Washington streets.
The town is open to proposals to purchase, lease, renovate, develop or redevelop the properties. Millsboro says the goal is bigger than simply selling town-owned land. According to the town’s website, Millsboro wants proposals that could strengthen downtown, bring in new businesses or services and boost the economic and community value of the properties. The town also hopes to preserve historical or architectural features where possible.
Developers will need to spell out what they want to do with the property, how much they are offering, how the project would be financed and how quickly it could move forward. The town is also asking applicants to explain their experience and how they would engage with the community.
While Millsboro says it is interested in getting the highest possible price, money will not be the only deciding factor. Town Council can choose a lower offer if officials believe the overall proposal would provide greater value to the community. Proposals will also be judged on feasibility, financial stability, the strength of the business plan and how well the project fits Millsboro’s community goals.
Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2026. Interested parties can also schedule site visits through Town Manager Jamie Burk. For Millsboro, the RFP could eventually mean new businesses, new uses and a different look for several downtown properties.