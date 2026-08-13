Orange Party raises record $75,280 for Delaware hospitality workers

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Celebrate Wellness raised a record $75,280 at its fourth annual Orange Party, more than doubling the $29,000 raised in 2025 for mental health services for Delaware hospitality workers.
Held June 11 at Big Chill Beach Club, the fundraiser brought together hospitality workers, local businesses and community members. Donations came through sponsorships, individual gifts, a 50/50 raffle, live auction and an Orange Party Mocktail Contest, with Big Chill Surf Cantina winning the people’s choice award.
Celebrate Wellness, founded in 2022, provides mental health education, resources and financial assistance to hospitality workers. The organization said it has provided nearly $90,000 in assistance and funded about 500 hours of therapy since its founding.
The need remains significant. According to data cited by the organization, 65% of hospitality workers surveyed identified burnout as a major workplace issue, while 55% said it was difficult to ask for help and 50% reported symptoms of depression.
“This accomplishment belongs to the entire Delaware hospitality community,” said Kathy McDonald, director of Celebrate Wellness. “Every mocktail vote cast, auction bid made and dollar donated contributed to this remarkable total.”
The organization’s work earned it the Delaware Restaurant Association’s 2025 Industry Impact Award. The Orange Party is its signature fundraiser, with proceeds supporting expanded access to professional mental health care for hospitality workers.