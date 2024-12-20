REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Friday Dec. 20, Rehoboth Beach commissioners voted 5-1 to defer the discussion on extending the paid parking season in Rehoboth Beach The decision came after a lengthy public hearing where residents and business owners voiced their opinions both for and against the proposal.
Commissioners noted that more time was needed to gather additional data and explore potential impacts before moving forward.
The deferral gives city staff and stakeholders additional time to address concerns raised during the public comment period. A new date for the discussion has not yet been announced, but city officials indicated it would likely occur early next year.