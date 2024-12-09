REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - Locals may have to gear up for an extended paid parking season in Rehoboth Beach.
The Commissioners of Rehoboth Beach held a workshop meeting Monday morning to discuss a recommendation out of the Parking and Traffic Study to consider expanding the permit and metered parking season to run from May 1 through Oct. 31.
The current paid parking season is May 15 through Sept. 15.
The City of Rehoboth Beach contracted Rossi Group to prepare a jurisdiction wide traffic study in 2023. The City says the purpose of the project was to develop a traffic and transportation study, improvement options and recommendations to address traffic and transportation concerns within the city.
Tom Lees lives in Lewes and says he comes to Rehoboth Beach almost daily. Lees says his final decision will come down to the funding. "I prefer not parking fees and I really don't know what they're doing with the money that makes it necessary to raise the fees," said Lees.
He also shared he would like to see where the extra funding would go.
Linda DiDomenicis manages Sea Finds. The long time business woman stands firm in her stance on the matter.
"To extend it to the off season is wrong. The locals look forward to coming downtown. They pay taxes year round, they should be able to come down here and park," said DiDomenicis.
She used to own a business in Rehoboth beach 19 years ago and as a local says locals have been fighting the same fight for nearly 30 years. DiDomenicis suggests a parking garage be built to help with parking.
The topic reeled in a number of opinions, not just from locals and business owners, but from members of the city's Board of Commissioners. Mayor Stan Mills tasked Assistant City Manager Evan Miller with creating a foundation for discussion for their next meeting on Dec. 20
An official time and agenda have not yet been released. The meeting is public and allows public comment.
There was no final decision on an extended paid parking period during Monday's workshop meeting.