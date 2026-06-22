DELMARVA- Severe thunderstorms that moved across Delmarva Monday evening left hundreds of customers without power in Delaware and Maryland.
According to Delaware Electric Cooperative's outage map, 263 customers were without power systemwide as of the latest update.
The largest Delaware Electric Cooperative outage was reported in the 19947 ZIP code area, which includes Georgetown and surrounding communities, where 120 customers were affected. Other notable outages included 79 customers in the 19956 ZIP code area, 54 customers in the 19952 area, 42 customers in the 19933 area and 31 customers in the 19973 area.
Delmarva Power also reported outages following the storms, with 254 customers affected near Laurel and 682 customers affected near Federalsburg, Maryland.
The outages came as strong thunderstorms moved through the region, bringing damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.