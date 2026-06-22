WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police have identified the man who died on June 16 from a shooting at ChristianaCare Hospital.
Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna. A second 19-year-old man remains in the hospital in stable condition. The shooting remains under active investigation.
Police previously identified the accused shooter as 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey of New Castle. Wallace-Bey was taken into custody in Philadelphia on June 16 and was awaiting extradition to Delaware, according to police.
Wallace-Bey has been charged with:
- First-Degree Murder
- First-Degree Attempted Murder
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (two counts)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
Investigators said their preliminary findings indicate the shooting was a targeted and isolated attack. Police had previously reported that two gunshot victims were located and that the hospital was placed on lockdown during the investigation. The lockdown was later lifted after police secured the scene.