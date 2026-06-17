This article has been updated to include the suspect’s identity, the victims’ conditions, their connection to Wilmington Hospital and ChristianaCare’s latest response.
WILMINGTON, Del. — Police have identified the man accused of shooting two co-workers, killing one, inside ChristianaCare Wilmington Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Wilmington police say 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey was arrested in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. He is awaiting charges and extradition to Delaware.
Investigators say Wallace-Bey shot two 19-year-old men inside the hospital. One victim died from his injuries, while the second remains in critical but stable condition.
ChristianaCare confirmed Wednesday that Wallace-Bey and both victims were employees at Wilmington Hospital.
A source told CoastTV’s sister station in northern Delaware that Wallace-Bey had been fired earlier Tuesday, before the shooting began. Police have not publicly confirmed that information, and an official motive remains under investigation.
Officers responded to the hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting. Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the facility.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
ChristianaCare placed the Wilmington campus on lockdown and diverted patients from its emergency department as officers searched and secured the facility.
The health system later announced that the campus had reopened and was safe and secure, with no ongoing threat to patients, caregivers or visitors.
“Our hearts are with the victims, their families and loved ones, and everyone affected by today’s violence,” incoming ChristianaCare President and CEO Jennifer Schwartz said in a statement provided by Senior Communications Manager Arshon Howard. “This is a tragic and deeply painful moment for our community.”
ChristianaCare said it continues to work with Wilmington police and other law enforcement agencies as the investigation moves forward.
Schwartz thanked hospital caregivers, Wilmington police, first responders and ChristianaCare’s Public Safety team for their response.
“In the face of fear and uncertainty, our caregivers stayed focused on what matters most, caring for patients and supporting one another,” Schwartz said.
ChristianaCare has activated wellness and behavioral health resources for caregivers affected by the shooting.