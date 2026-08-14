MILLSBORO, Del. - Recent Sussex Central High School graduate Rafael Farrera Juárez is preparing to attend Harvard University this fall as a first-generation college student.
Farrera Juárez and his father, Carlos Farrera Díaz, learned of his acceptance together.
"I'm just really excited, to be honest," Farrera Juárez said.
Farrera Juárez plans to major in government.
"It's a bit of mixed emotions. One, I’m very nervous, but on the other [hand], I'm very excited to use all the opportunities that are in my palm," Farrera Juárez shared.
Farrera Díaz immigrated from Veracruz, Mexico, to Delaware 20 years ago.
"It's a source of pride for us as Hispanics... because not just anyone gets into that university," Farrera Díaz told CoastTV News in Spanish.
"He's a young man who, since he was a child, has been very focused on his studies, ever since he was in elementary school," Farrera Díaz added.
Farrera Juárez will attend Harvard on a full scholarship. He was named a Cooke College Scholar by the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Farrera Juárez was the only student from Delaware to receive the honor this year. Only 60 students nationwide were selected.
He was also named a 2026 Coca-Cola Scholar by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, one of 150 students nationwide selected for the honor.
Farrera Juárez was also accepted to Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Brown University.
During his time at Sussex Central High School, Farrera Juárez founded the Sussex Central High School Youth in Government delegation and the Student Advocacy Leadership Team. Most recently, he spent the summer as a legislative intern with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in Washington.
"I'm really happy, and hopefully that, as I go to Harvard, I continue to help out the students that have helped me create these clubs and mentor them, as I've been doing for the past month, and hopefully, just helping them get to where they want to go as well, because wherever I go, I just want to bring others with me," Farrera Juárez said.
Farrera Juárez said he wants to work in public office.
"A dream of mine is that I've always wanted to be a senator. So, hopefully one day I can work my way up there and make connections and get connected with people and come back here to Delaware," Farrera Juárez added.
Farrera Juárez hopes to inspire others, especially fellow sons and daughters of immigrants.
"Coming from a Hispanic family, having to see first hand struggles, working three jobs in high school, I know how it feels to have to push a lot to the side while also balancing the rigor of schoolwork, and I want to make sure, in one way or another, I can help other students, other people from similar backgrounds, from low income... succeed," Farrera Juárez said.