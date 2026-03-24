OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is reminding people to download the ParkMobile or Passport Parking app as paid parking is in effect starting April 1.
The summer of 2025 marked the first season in Ocean City with fewer parking kiosks, leaving only physical machines.
According to the Town, the apps make parking quicker and easier. They are available for street and lot parking throughout Ocean City.
With the ParkMobile app, drivers only need to enter the zone number, set a time, and select your vehicle.
If you don't have a smartphone, the Townsays you can pay online via call or text.