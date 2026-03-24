Park Mobile

According to the Town, the apps make parking quicker and easier. 

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is reminding people to download the ParkMobile or Passport Parking app as paid parking is in effect starting April 1.

The summer of 2025 marked the first season in Ocean City with fewer parking kiosks, leaving only physical machines.

parkmobile 2026

If you don't have a smartphone, the Townsays you can pay online via call or text. (Town of Ocean City)

According to the Town, the apps make parking quicker and easier. They are available for street and lot parking throughout Ocean City.

With the ParkMobile app, drivers only need to enter the zone number, set a time, and select your vehicle.

park mobile instructions

With the ParkMobile app, drivers only need to enter the zone number, set a time, and select your vehicle. (Town of Ocean City)

If you don't have a smartphone, the Townsays you can pay online via call or text. 

Tags

Locations

Editor

Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you