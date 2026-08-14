This article has been updated to reflect the current conditions of TidalHealth's phone and internet system.
DELMARVA - A systemwide phone and internet outage at TidalHealth Thursday morning had canceled outpatient appointments and affected some hospital and urgent care services.
All systems have returned to normal operations as of 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to TidalHealth. All facilities are expected to open on time Aug. 14 and patients should plan to attend scheduled appointments, unless contacted by their provider.
TidalHealth said the health system's website was down and all TidalHealth outpatient appointments were canceled for the remainder of Thursday.
Prior to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, TidalHealth said on social media that a construction crew had struck a pipe, affecting the health system's phone and internet. TidalHealth Atlantic's phone service has since been restored, though TidalHealth Nanticoke and Peninsula Regional are still unable to receive incoming calls.
At 2:15 p.m., Urgent Care locations had reopened and there was no longer a trauma divert at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, according to officials. TidalHealth said no patients had to be diverted.
People experiencing an emergency should call 911 or go to an emergency department, according to TidalHealth.
The health system is directing people to its social media accounts for updates while its website and other communications systems remain unavailable.