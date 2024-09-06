Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, a native of Wilmington, was the first person of color elected to the Delaware House of Representatives from the third District in 2018, and previously, the first woman and person of color elected to the sixth District of the Wilmington City Council in 2012. She holds a Master's degree in Film from Howard University and a Bachelor's degree in English/Journalism from the University of Delaware. In 2001, Walker founded SWAP Productions LLC, an independent film production company, where she produced "Justice For All: The Documentary" A film that contributed to federal juvenile justice reform. Walker serves on several House committees, including as Chair of the Sunset Committee, and played a significant role in adding people of color as a protected class in Delaware’s constitution.
In addition to her legislative work, Walker has focused on community advocacy, establishing crime reduction programs and initiatives to support education and employment. Her contributions have been recognized with awards such as the Trailblazer Award from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the FBI Citizens Award. She holds leadership positions in various organizations, including the Delaware African Caribbean Affairs Commission and the Teen Warehouse Board, and is a member and Trustee at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington. Walker is married to Dwight, her college sweetheart.
Walker’s campaign focuses on:
Agriculture
Criminal Justice Reform
Economic Opportunities
Voting Rights
Affordable Housing
Education
Workforce Development
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary
|2024
|State
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Kyle Evans Gay
|0.0%
|
|0
|Debbie Harrington
|0.0%
|
|0
|Sherry Dorsey Walker
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
