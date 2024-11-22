SEAFORD, Del. - Sussex County Land Trust board members, alongside state and county officials, gathered on Nov. 21 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Nanticoke Crossing Park. The 41-acre site is along the Nanticoke River near Bethel. The initiative aims to transform the area into a recreational hub while preserving its natural beauty and biodiversity.
Located off Woodland Ferry Road, the park encompasses 29 acres of mixed hardwood-pine forest, 12 acres of open land with canopy trees and 1,900 feet of riverfront. Originally a manufactured home community, the site was acquired in partnership with organizations like the Chesapeake Conservancy and other conservation stakeholders.
Chesapeake Bay watershed. Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn stated, "To protect biodiversity, the world’s leading scientists have called for the protection of 30 percent of the Earth’s lands and waters by 2030. Conservation partners are striving toward the ambitious target of protecting half of the Delmarva peninsula by 2050. This can be accomplished one parcel at a time through local opportunities like Nanticoke Crossing Park."
The project is supported by a $90,000 allocation from Delaware’s Community Reinvestment Fund and backing from entities such as Sussex County Council, Mt. Cuba Center and the U.S. Navy. Planned improvements include a new kayak launch, enhanced fishing areas and expanded trails. Future amenities may feature picnic areas, a frisbee golf course and additional walking trails.