...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift abruptly
northerly as a cold front moves offshore early Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Temperatures soaring back into the 70s today, cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures Friday.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.
DELMARVA - Today feels much more like spring across Delmarva as temperatures surge into the mid to upper 70s for much of the peninsula, while the beaches stay a little cooler in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will be in place through the day, but it will turn breezy at times with southwest wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph.
Tonight stays unusually mild for late March, with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 60s just after midnight before gradually slipping toward morning. Low pressure passing north of the region will drag a cold front into Delmarva by Friday, setting the stage for a wetter and cooler end to the workweek.
Showers are expected to develop by late Friday morning, with scattered rain continuing through the afternoon and evening as the front slows and becomes nearly stationary over the peninsula for much of the day. Rainfall totals will generally range from 0.30 to 0.75 inches, although a few locally higher amounts are possible.
Temperatures on Friday will move in the opposite direction from what many expect, falling through the day as colder air pours in behind the front. Morning readings in the low to mid 60s will give way to afternoon temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s for many communities, with most spots spending much of the day in the mid to upper 50s. Raw day to say the least.
The weekend begins on a much different note. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies, but it will be a chilly start to the weekend with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 40s.
That cool stretch will not last long. High pressure settles in for dry and quiet weather through the weekend before sliding offshore on Sunday. Winds will turn back around, helping temperatures recover into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday as readings return closer to seasonal levels.
Looking ahead, Delmarva shifts into a milder and more unsettled pattern beginning as early as Monday night. Warm southerly to southwesterly flow will push temperatures above normal through the early and middle part of next week. At the same time, several frontal systems are expected to pass nearby, bringing multiple opportunities for rain from late Monday into the middle of the week.
At this point, no one system appears especially strong, but periods of rain will be possible off and on next week. Despite the unsettled setup, the warming trend looks impressive, with temperatures potentially pushing close to 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday across parts of Delmarva.
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join
the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience
delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he
is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two
years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville,
Indiana.