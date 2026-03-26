Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift abruptly northerly as a cold front moves offshore early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&