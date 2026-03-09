Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Portions of Atlantic coastal waters and Delaware Bay Waters. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional dense marine fog possible again tonight into early Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&