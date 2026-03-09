DELMARVA - Sussex County and nearby Ocean City, Maryland, are expected to see areas of fog develop late Monday evening and overnight, with the thickest fog likely near the immediate coast, according to the forecast summary.
A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Atlantic coastal waters off Delaware and New Jersey, as well as the Delaware Bay, through Tuesday morning. The fog could spread inland overnight, potentially reaching parts of Sussex County, though confidence is lower farther from the coast.
In Sussex County and Ocean City, conditions are expected to turn increasingly murky late Monday night, with low clouds and fog reducing visibility into early Tuesday. The most hazardous travel conditions are expected closer to the beaches, bays and inland waterways, where fog may become locally dense.
Any fog that reaches farther inland is expected to be more patchy and less dense. The fog and low clouds should clear relatively quickly after sunrise Tuesday.
Once the fog lifts, both Sussex County and Ocean City are expected to see a warm, bright Tuesday. Sunshine is forecast to return, with temperatures climbing well above normal for early March. Sussex County is likely to warm into the 70s Tuesday afternoon, while Ocean City should remain cooler because of the cold ocean, with highs likely in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Humidity is also expected to increase through Tuesday evening as warmer air continues to move into the region. By late Tuesday night, patchy fog may begin developing again as moisture rises ahead of a warm front.
The broader pattern points to even warmer and more humid weather Wednesday before a strong cold front brings widespread showers and a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.